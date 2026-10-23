Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 24

Stay up to date with the top news!

Rain is forecast in parts of Azerbaijan on October 24, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to see variable cloud cover, becoming overcast at times, with mostly dry weather. However, rain is possible in some areas overnight and in the morning. A northeasterly wind will blow.

Temperatures will range from 15–17°C overnight to 19–22°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mmHg, with relative humidity at 65–75%.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent rain is expected in some areas. Locally intense and heavy downpours, thunderstorms and hail are possible, with snow forecast as a possibility in high mountainous areas. Fog is expected in some places overnight and in the morning. A moderate easterly wind will blow.

Temperatures will range from 13–17°C overnight to 18–22°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 5–9°C overnight and 9–14°C during the day.