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    Baku Metro lays 63 meters of tunnel for Red and Green lines separation project

    Infrastructure
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 12:38
    Baku Metro lays 63 meters of tunnel for Red and Green lines separation project

    As part of the project to separate the Red and Green lines of the Baku Metro, the construction of 63 meters out of the planned 211 meters of the tunnel has been completed, Mammad Rzayev, head of the Construction Projects Management Department of Baku Metro CJSC, told Report.

    According to him, the works are progressing on schedule.

    Rzayev noted that the extension of the Red and Green lines is a complex project financed by international financial organizations. Currently, preparations for a tender are underway, he added.

    "Construction works will begin after the winner of the tender is announced," he said.

    Baku Metro Mammad Rzayev
    Bakı metrosunun Yaşıl və Qırmızı xətlərinin ayrılması ilə bağlı görülən işlər açıqlanıb
    В бакинском метро проложено 63 метра тоннеля в рамках разделения линий
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