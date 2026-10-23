Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Azerbaijan, India mull transport corridors situation in South Caucasus

    Other
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 13:06
    Azerbaijan, India mull transport corridors situation in South Caucasus

    The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and India, Jeyhun Bayramov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have discussed regional and international issues during an expanded-format meeting, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    The parties discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political dialogue, trade, investment, energy, transport, tourism, education, science, and cultural cooperation.

    Special attention was paid to the opportunities presented by the East-West and North-South transport corridors, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Port of Baku, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and other industrial zones.

    The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including cooperation within the UN, OIC, and SCO. Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Indian counterpart about the situation in the South Caucasus, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and confidence-building measures.

    In addition, the parties reviewed the restoration works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the persistent landmine threat, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) Azerbaijan-India relations
    XİN-də Azərbaycan-Hindistan münasibətlərinin gündəliyi müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Индия обсудили транспортные коридоры и ситуацию на Южном Кавказе
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    44 filmi

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