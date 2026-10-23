Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Jaishankar invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit India

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 14:00
    Jaishankar invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit India

    Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has invited Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to visit India, according to Report.

    "I have invited Foreign Minister Bayramov to visit India at a mutually convenient time in the near future," Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Bayramov in Baku.

    The sides also agreed to exchange trade delegations and delegations in other areas of cooperation, he added.

    Jaishankar described the talks as productive, noting that they had helped identify further steps to develop bilateral relations.

    The Indian foreign minister also thanked Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Iran amid the conflict in the Middle East.

    "I would particularly like to express our gratitude for the assistance provided in evacuating Indian citizens, especially students, from Iran earlier this year," he said.

    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijani MFA Azerbaijan-India relations
    Subrahmanyam Cayşankar Ceyhun Bayramovu Hindistana səfərə dəvət edib
    Субраманьям Джайшанкар пригласил Джейхуна Байрамова посетить Индию
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    14:39
    Photo
    Arsène Wenger visits Hovsan Competition Complex ahead of U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Football
    14:38
    Ship carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens sinks in Black Sea after drone strike
    Incident
    14:35
    Photo
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism
    14:28
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Cultural policy
    14:18
    Photo
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    14:10
    Jaishankar: Azerbaijan and India have a long history of cultural ties
    Other
    14:00
    Jaishankar invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit India
    Foreign policy
    13:56
    India, Azerbaijan agree to expand investment cooperation
    Foreign policy
    13:49
    India welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, Jaishankar says
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed