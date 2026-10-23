Jaishankar invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit India

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Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has invited Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to visit India, according to Report.

"I have invited Foreign Minister Bayramov to visit India at a mutually convenient time in the near future," Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Bayramov in Baku.

The sides also agreed to exchange trade delegations and delegations in other areas of cooperation, he added.

Jaishankar described the talks as productive, noting that they had helped identify further steps to develop bilateral relations.

The Indian foreign minister also thanked Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Iran amid the conflict in the Middle East.

"I would particularly like to express our gratitude for the assistance provided in evacuating Indian citizens, especially students, from Iran earlier this year," he said.