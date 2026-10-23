Bayramov: Azerbaijan, India openly discuss differences in Baku

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Azerbaijan and India have differed on several issues in recent years, affecting both bilateral relations and international cooperation.

Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press briefing with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Baku.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan highly valued the Indian foreign minister's visit.

"In recent years, the two countries have had differences of opinion on several issues. This inevitably affected both bilateral relations and matters of international cooperation. Today, we discussed all these issues very openly and in detail. I believe this will lay the groundwork for developing bilateral relations," he said.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan and India had always maintained regular contact, citing telephone conversations and meetings.

"Representatives of our countries have also participated very actively in international events. As I noted, today's discussions lay a solid foundation for new opportunities for cooperation," he said.