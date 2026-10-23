India welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, Jaishankar says

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Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India welcomes the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Report informs that Jaishankar said India was closely following developments in the South Caucasus and had welcomed the peace agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August last year.

"We hope this will lead to lasting peace. India's position is entirely clear: disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.