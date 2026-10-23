India welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, Jaishankar says
Foreign policy
- 23 October, 2026
- 13:49
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India welcomes the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Report informs that Jaishankar said India was closely following developments in the South Caucasus and had welcomed the peace agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August last year.
"We hope this will lead to lasting peace. India's position is entirely clear: disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.
Hindistan Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülh prosesini alqışlayır
Индия приветствует мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией
Latest News
14:39
Photo
Arsène Wenger visits Hovsan Competition Complex ahead of U-15 World Cup in BakuFootball
14:38
Ship carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens sinks in Black Sea after drone strikeIncident
14:35
Photo
Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European citiesTourism
14:28
Photo
Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal OrderCultural policy
14:18
Photo
High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in KhankandiForeign policy
14:10
Jaishankar: Azerbaijan and India have a long history of cultural tiesOther
14:00
Jaishankar invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit IndiaForeign policy
13:56
India, Azerbaijan agree to expand investment cooperationForeign policy
13:49
India welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, Jaishankar saysForeign policy