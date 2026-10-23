Bayramov: Azerbaijan, India have potential to expand $600 million trade

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said trade between Azerbaijan and India totaled $600 million in the first nine months of this year.

Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press briefing with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Baku on October 23.

The minister said economic ties were among the issues discussed during their meeting.

"Trade totaled $600 million in the first nine months of this year. There is potential to increase it further," he said.

Bayramov also said more than 1,000 Indian companies operate in Azerbaijan.

"Overall, both countries have considerable mutual interest in projects of this kind. Indian companies rank among the world's leading manufacturers in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Medical and pharmaceutical equipment available in Azerbaijan also includes products manufactured in India," he said.