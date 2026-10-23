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    Bayramov: India shows strong interest in Azerbaijan's transport corridors

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 13:45
    Bayramov: India shows strong interest in Azerbaijan's transport corridors

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said India was showing strong interest in the North–South and East–West transport corridors, the latter also known as the Middle Corridor, amid Azerbaijan's recent efforts to develop these projects.

    Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press briefing with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Baku.

    He said the issue was raised and discussed in detail during their meeting.

    "Direct flights between our countries are important in this regard. We see how strong demand is in this context, and the number of flights may be increased. The relevant agencies are holding talks on this," he said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Azerbaijan-India relations
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Hindistan Orta Dəhlizə ciddi maraq göstərir
    Глава МИД Азербайджана: Индия проявляет интерес к МТК Север-Юг и Восток-Запад
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