Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan attracted $49B in foreign investment in 6 years

    Economy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 13:38
    Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan attracted $49B in foreign investment in 6 years

    From 2020 through 2025, Azerbaijan attracted approximately $49 billion in foreign investment, including $36 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said, according to Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

    Speaking during the high-level strategic dialogue titled Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Moment in Karabakh: Azerbaijan-UN Partnership for the Future, being held at Garabagh University, Bashirli noted that Azerbaijan's economy grew by an average of 3.4% annually between 2021 and 2025.

    "The non-oil and gas sector expanded by 6%, while the non-oil and gas industry increased by 1.5 times. The country's non-oil exports doubled during this period. The economic policies implemented in recent years have focused on maintaining macroeconomic stability, diversifying the economy, and strengthening financial sustainability," he said.

    The deputy minister also noted that the goals outlined in the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development document are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    "Demonstrating its commitment to the 2030 Agenda, Azerbaijan has already submitted four Voluntary National Reviews to the UN High-Level Political Forum. The fifth report is scheduled to be presented in 2027," Bashirli added.

    Samad Bashirli Foreign investment Foreign direct investment Sustainable Development Goals
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Azərbaycan son 6 ildə 49 milyard dollar xarici investisiya cəlb edib"
    Самед Баширли: Азербайджан за 6 лет привлек $49 млрд иностранных инвестиций
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