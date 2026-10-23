Azerbaijani, Indian foreign ministers discuss South Caucasus geopolitics

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the current geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus during their meeting in Baku.

Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press briefing with Jaishankar.

"My counterpart and I discussed the current geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus. Our meeting covered the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, the Washington meeting, supplies of goods, visits by representatives of institutions and other issues. I also briefed my counterpart on the political and legal steps we expect Armenia to take for this process to be fully completed," Bayramov said.

The minister said the talks also covered the return to Garabagh, reconstruction efforts and the threat posed by mines.

He added that they exchanged views on conflicts in the region, developments in the Middle East, the Russia–Ukraine conflict and their spillover effects.

Bayramov expressed hope that the Indian official's visit and meetings would contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.