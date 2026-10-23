Azerbaijan hosts 500 students from India, foreign minister says
Foreign policy
- 23 October, 2026
- 13:46
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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said 500 Indian students are studying in Azerbaijan.
Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press briefing with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Baku.
Discussing cultural ties between the two countries, the minister also noted that more than 30 Indian films had been partly shot in Azerbaijan.
Nazir: Azərbaycanda Hindistandan 500 tələbə təhsil alır
В Азербайджане прошли съемки более 30 индийских фильмов
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