Full commissioning of Baku Metro's 20 Sentyabr station scheduled for mid-next year
Infrastructure
- 23 October, 2026
- 12:32
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The full commissioning of the 20 Sentyabr station of the Baku Metro is scheduled for the middle of next year, Mammad Rzayev, head of the Construction Projects Management Department of the Baku Metro CJSC, told Report.
According to him, the construction works at the facility have been completed: "Currently, finishing works are underway, applying a special architectural design. Previously, there were certain issues related to logistics and the delivery of necessary materials from abroad, but all of them have already been successfully resolved. The works are proceeding strictly on schedule. Our goal is to fully commission the station by the middle of next year."
"20 Sentyabr" metrostansiyası gələn ilin ortasına qədər istismara veriləcək
Станция метро "20 Сентября" откроется к середине 2027 года
Latest News
12:56
Shlapachenko: Azerbaijan demonstrates readiness to participate in addressing global issuesForeign policy
12:51
Baku to host seventh World Forum on Intercultural DialogueCultural policy
12:38
Baku Metro lays 63 meters of tunnel for Red and Green lines separation projectInfrastructure
12:32
Azerbaijan tightens corporate liability for terrorism financingMilli Majlis
12:32
Full commissioning of Baku Metro's 20 Sentyabr station scheduled for mid-next yearInfrastructure
12:27
Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 24Ecology
12:19
AzerGold plans to invest at least $100 million in Uzbek gold projectIndustry
12:08
Azerbaijani MP warns delays to peace treaty could threaten stabilityMilli Majlis
12:04
Azerbaijani MP accuses Armenia of delaying peace treaty signingMilli Majlis