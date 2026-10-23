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    Full commissioning of Baku Metro's 20 Sentyabr station scheduled for mid-next year

    Infrastructure
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 12:32
    Full commissioning of Baku Metro's 20 Sentyabr station scheduled for mid-next year

    The full commissioning of the 20 Sentyabr station of the Baku Metro is scheduled for the middle of next year, Mammad Rzayev, head of the Construction Projects Management Department of the Baku Metro CJSC, told Report.

    According to him, the construction works at the facility have been completed: "Currently, finishing works are underway, applying a special architectural design. Previously, there were certain issues related to logistics and the delivery of necessary materials from abroad, but all of them have already been successfully resolved. The works are proceeding strictly on schedule. Our goal is to fully commission the station by the middle of next year."

    Baku Metro Mammad Rzayev
    "20 Sentyabr" metrostansiyası gələn ilin ortasına qədər istismara veriləcək
    Станция метро "20 Сентября" откроется к середине 2027 года
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