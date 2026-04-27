Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    WP: White House fails to ensure proper security at event where shooting occurred

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 10:15
    WP: White House fails to ensure proper security at event where shooting occurred

    The US administration failed to ensure proper security at Saturday's high-profile event in Washington, where shooting occurred, The Washington Post noted, Report informs.

    "The Trump administration provided a lower level of security for the White House correspondents' dinner than it has for other gatherings of high-ranking officials, even though the president and many cabinet members were in attendance," the newspaper notes, citing officials familiar with the plan.

    The officials pointed out that "the concentration of high-ranking leaders in one ballroom left the nation unusually vulnerable." The event was particularly attended by US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, and a number of cabinet members and senior administration officials.

    On Saturday, shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with Trump in attendance. The incident left a Secret Service agent injured. The shooter was captured; he was identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31.

    Donald Trump Marco Rubio Pete Hegseth White House Shooting
    WP atışma baş verən qəbulda təhlükəsizliklə bağlı çatışmazlıqları açıqlayıb
    WP раскрыла недостатки в организации мер безопасности на приеме в Washington Hilton

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed