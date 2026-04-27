Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa leaves up to 13 people injured

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    • 27 April, 2026
    • 10:39
    Drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa leaves up to 13 people injured

    A nighttime drone attack by Russian armed forces on the Ukrainian city of Odesa has left between 10 and 13 people injured, according to Ukrainian media updates, Report informs.

    The strikes caused damage to residential buildings, a hotel, private properties, vehicles, and facilities in the city center.

    Among those injured are two children. Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage and provide assistance to those affected.

    drone attack Russia-Ukraine conflict Odesa
    Rusiya Odessaya zərbə endirib, 13-ə yaxın şəxs xəsarət alıb
    В Одессе в результате ударов ВС РФ пострадали до 13 человек

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