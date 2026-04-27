Amnesty in Azerbaijan covers about 23,000 people

Azerbaijan has completed the implementation of the 13th Amnesty Act, which covered 22,935 individuals, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Justice.

"The implementation of the resolution of December 19, 2025, 'On announcing an amnesty' in connection with the 'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,' adopted by the parliament at the initiative of the president, has been completed," reads the statement.

It is noted that in terms of the number of individuals covered, this amnesty is the largest of any previously adopted in the country.

According to the ministry, the amnesty act was implemented over a period of four months with the participation of non-governmental organizations, media representatives, and civil society.

Of those covered by the amnesty, 5,348 were released from prison sentences for a fixed term. In addition, 3,555 individuals sentenced to imprisonment had their unserved sentences reduced by six months.

The amnesty was also applied to 9,714 individuals sentenced to non-custodial sentences. The following individuals were released: 7,970 individuals sentenced to restricted freedom, 734 to correctional labor, 82 to compulsory labor, 741 to fines, 175 to restrictions on military service, and 12 to service in a disciplinary military unit.

Furthermore, the amnesty was applied to 1,059 individuals sentenced to probation, with a deferred execution of the sentence, and those released on parole.

A total of 3,259 individuals were released from criminal liability: 1,676 in cases pending in court and 1,583 in cases pending in preliminary investigation and inquiry bodies.

It is noted that the 13 amnesty acts adopted since 1996 once again demonstrate the priority of humanism in the state's criminal policy, more effective protection of human rights, and social justice.