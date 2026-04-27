Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Brent crude rises 17% over past week

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 10:26
    Brent crude rises 17% over past week

    Brent crude oil continues to rise in price amid the lack of progress in resolving the Middle Eastern conflict, Report informs via Interfax.

    According to the agency, as of 9:15 am Baku time (GMT+4), June Brent futures were rising on the London ICE Futures exchange by $2.07 (1.97%) to $107.4 per barrel. On Friday, Brent rose by $0.26 (0.25%) to $105.33 per barrel.

    June WTI futures by that time were rising in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX by $1.6 (1.69%) to $96 per barrel. In the previous session, the contract fell by $1.45 (1.5%) to $94.4 per barrel.

    Last week, Brent rose by 17%, WTI by 14%.

    The agency notes that the price increase is linked to the fact that US-Iran negotiations once again did not take place over the past weekend, and the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

    Given the situation, Goldman Sachs analysts raised their Brent price forecast for the fourth quarter of this year to $90 per barrel from $80, noting a reduction in oil production in the Persian Gulf due to the conflict.

    Escalation in Middle East Brent crude Oil prices Strait of Hormuz
    Brent на минувшей неделе подорожала на 17%

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed