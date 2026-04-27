Mongolian journalists call Azerbaijan trip one of their best

Mongolian journalists visited Azerbaijan and are actively sharing their impressions from the trip, publishing materials on various media platforms in the country, Report informs.

During the trip, journalists viewed not only the rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure of Azerbaijan, but also the tourism potential of the regions, venturing far beyond the capital - Baku.

The author of the article published by the Urug outlet gave a detailed insight into the history of Azerbaijan and her personal impressions from the trip. According to her, the first encounter with Baku was particularly vivid: the city impressed not only with its architectural beauty but also with its atmosphere, where Eastern charm and the modern rhythm of life are harmoniously intertwined. The journalist was particularly impressed by Icherisheher.

"The most beautiful part of the day was visiting the Old City. Everything looked as if time had stopped here. One of the main symbols of the country is undoubtedly the pomegranate. You can try it fresh, straight from the juicer. In front of the entrance to the palace [of Shirvanshahs], a young man was selling pomegranate juice and treated me for free. Its taste still lives vividly in my memory," she shared.

Seeking to get a deeper acquaintance with the Land of Fire, the journalist continued her route beyond the capital. She visited Gobustan with its ancient petroglyphs, historic Shaki, picturesque Gabala, and the southern region of the country - Lankaran. She notes that each of these locations reveals Azerbaijan from a new perspective - from its rich history and unique nature to gastronomic traditions and the sincere hospitality of local residents: "I want to say that you absolutely must visit Azerbaijan. It will be one of the most wonderful trips of your life."

The journalist from the Ulaanbaatar News outlet, in turn, shares vivid impressions from her visit to Azerbaijan. She emphasized that the morning began with a view from the hotel window: a panorama of the city with buildings of old architecture in warm shades of brown and yellow opened before her. During the trip, she also traveled beyond Baku, visiting Shaki and Gabala, as well as the Yanar Dag historical-cultural and natural reserve.

"Did you know that Azerbaijan is called the Land of Fire? This is a country inseparably linked with fire not only from the perspective of history and culture, but also from the perspective of natural resources and geological formations. One of the places confirming this is Yanar Dag. In this place, whose name translates as 'burning mountain,' an eternal flame burns at the foot of the mountain, fueled by natural gas. This phenomenon is particularly mesmerizing at night. Yanar Dag is considered one of the most vivid symbols of fire in Azerbaijan and, according to legend, has been burning for thousands of years," she noted.

A journalist from Graph noted that everyone should personally visit places in Azerbaijan like Gobustan and its mud volcanoes to see them with their own eyes and gain a deeper understanding of their rich history.