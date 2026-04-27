Russia attacks ports in Greater Odesa: energy facility, merchant vessel damaged
Other countries
- 27 April, 2026
- 11:38
Russian forces again struck port infrastructure in Greater Odesa and facilities supporting the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor on the night of April 26-27, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.
An energy facility at a cargo terminal was damaged in the attack. Localised fires broke out but were promptly extinguished by firefighters.
The merchant vessel RAMCO (sailing under the flag of Nauru) was also attacked while moving through the Ukrainian maritime corridor. The vessel sustained minor damage, and a fire on board was extinguished by the crew.
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