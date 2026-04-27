Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US carries out strike on alleged drug vessel, kills three

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 11:15
    US carries out strike on alleged drug vessel, kills three

    The US military carried out a strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs, killing three people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in an X post, Report informs.

    "On April 26, at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander General Francis Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel," the post reads.

    "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command added.

    US Southern Command Drug trafficking vessels
    ABŞ Sakit okeanda narkotik daşıyan daha bir gəmiyə zərbə endirib
    ВС США ударили по еще одному судну наркоторговцев в Тихом океане

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