US carries out strike on alleged drug vessel, kills three
Other countries
- 27 April, 2026
- 11:15
The US military carried out a strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs, killing three people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in an X post, Report informs.
"On April 26, at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander General Francis Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel," the post reads.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command added.
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