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    President Cup 2026 rowing regatta kicks off in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Individual sports
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 15:58
    President Cup 2026 rowing regatta kicks off in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    The President Cup 2026 rowing regatta, dedicated to the 103rd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has started in Aghdara.

    Report informs that the state anthem was first performed at the event organized in the picturesque corner of Karabakh, Aghdara.

    Then the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland was honored with a minute of silence.

    Subsequently, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, noting that it is a source of pride that the regatta is being held at the Sarsang reservoir for the first time, said that the organization is improving year by year.

    The minister expressed his confidence that the athletes would enjoy the competition.

    National music and dance performances were also showcased within the framework of the event.

    Afterwards, demonstration performances and the first races in academic rowing, kayak, canoe, dragon boats, and sailing boats were held. Scooters carrying the flags of participating countries circled on the water.

    The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 international regatta will be held tomorrow in Mingachevir. More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan will compete in the competition. The regatta will conclude on May 1.

    President Cup 2026 rowing regatta kicks off in Azerbaijan's Aghdara
    President Cup 2026 rowing regatta kicks off in Azerbaijan's Aghdara
    President Cup 2026 rowing regatta kicks off in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Aghdara Heydar Aliyev rowing
    Photo
    Ağdərədə "Prezident Kuboku 2026" beynəlxalq reqatası start götürüb
    Photo
    В Агдере стартовала международная регата "Кубок президента 2026"

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