Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    EU extends Myanmar sanctions until April 2027

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 16:08
    EU extends Myanmar sanctions until April 2027

    The European Council decided today to prolong the EU restrictive measures in view of the situation in Myanmar for a further twelve months, until April 30, 2027, according to a press release, Report informs.

    "The decision was taken on the basis of the annual review of the restrictive measures and in view of the continuing grave situation in Myanmar, including actions undermining democracy, as well as serious human rights violations," the EC said.

    As a result of the annual review, the council also decided to remove a deceased individual from the list.

    EU restrictive measures currently apply to a total of 105 individuals and 22 entities.

    "The EU reiterates its strongest condemnation of the actions taken by the Myanmar military since the 1 February 2021 coup d'état. It condemns the continuing grave human rights violations, which persist alongside widespread restrictions on fundamental freedoms and a climate of fear- and calls on the end of all forms of violence and the release of all prisoners arbitrarily detained," reads the statement.

    European Union Myanmar
    Aİ Myanmaya qarşı sanksiyaları bir il uzadıb
    ЕС продлил санкции против Мьянмы на год

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