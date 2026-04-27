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    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 11:24
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Netherlands

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated the Netherlands on its national day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, we extend our congratulations to the Government and people of the Netherlands. Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    April 27 marks King's Day (Koningsdag) in the Netherlands. This is the main national holiday, marking the birthday of the reigning monarch, King Willem-Alexander, who ascended to the throne in 2013.

    Previously, the holiday was known as Queen's Day and was celebrated on April 30 in honor of Queen Beatrix, before being moved to its current date. This day is the country's main national holiday: the streets of Dutch cities are painted orange-the symbol of the royal dynasty of Orange-Nassau-and public celebrations, fairs, and concerts are held everywhere.

    Azerbaijan Netherlands Foreign Ministry
    Azərbaycan XİN Niderland Krallığını təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Нидерланды

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