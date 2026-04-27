Documentary Somalia - Struggle for Sovereignty premieres on AnewZ

The documentary film Somalia - Struggle for Sovereignty premiered on AnewZ TV, serving as a continuation of one of the channel's most successful projects - Frontline, Report informs.

The new film is dedicated to the situation in Somalia, a country where armed conflicts, terrorism, power struggles, and the interests of external players have been intertwined for decades.

Located on the Horn of Africa, at the intersection of key maritime routes between the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Indian Ocean, Somalia remains one of the most unstable yet strategically important places in the world.

The film was authored by the channel's lead documentary projects producer Anastasia Lavrina, with Bahruz Gadirov as director. Filming took place during a pivotal period for Somalia - during the country's first-ever municipal elections based on the "one person - one vote" principle, as well as after Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland.

AnewZ notes this step caused widespread international resonance, as it concerns a territory that the international community considers part of Somalia.

The film's premiere coincided with the strengthening of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia. The visit of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Baku last year and the opening of the country's embassy in Azerbaijan this year became important steps in the development of cooperation.

The documentary is already available on all AnewZ digital platforms.