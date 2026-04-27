MP: WUF13 to boost investor interest in Azerbaijan

The upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku will increase the interest of major companies in Azerbaijan, MP Aydin Mirzazada said at a plenary session of Azerbaijan's Parliament, Report informs.

According to him, holding the forum in the capital will allow representatives of various countries to familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan's experience in the field of urban development.

"In addition, Azerbaijan will demonstrate a high level of organization of such events. There is no doubt that the forum will be held at a high level, which once again confirms the country's authority on the international arena," he noted.

The MP emphasized that large-scale work is being carried out in Azerbaijan not only on the construction of housing and social facilities, but also on the restoration of communication infrastructure. "This requires significant financial resources and extensive experience," Mirzazada added.

WUF13 will be held on May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being organized in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and is aimed at exchanging international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.