Azerbaijani aerobic gymnasts win gold in Czechia
Individual sports
- 27 April, 2026
- 14:39
Azerbaijani aerobic gymnasts have won a gold medal at an international tournament in the Czech Republic, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.
Report informs that the trio of Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Bejanova and Khadija Guliyeva finished first in the competition.
The Czech Republic took second place, while Slovakia came third.
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