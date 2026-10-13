Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev: Political ties with Laos have been developing successfully for many years

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 11:56
    President Ilham Aliyev: Political ties with Laos have been developing successfully for many years

    "As for political relations, these ties have been developing successfully for many years," President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, Report informs.

    "Diplomatic relations were established between our countries more than thirty years ago, and over the years, we have consistently demonstrated solidarity and mutual support within numerous international organizations. This remains true today, and I am confident that it will continue to be so in the future," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Diplomatic relations Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Prezident: Azərbaycan və Laos siyasi səviyyədə yaxşı münasibətlər saxlayır
    Ильхам Алиев: Баку и Вьентьян укрепляют политические и межпарламентские связи
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:49
    Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030
    Finance
    23:32
    Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in Istanbul
    Region
    22:53
    US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banks
    Other countries
    22:22
    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrels
    Other countries
    21:38
    Photo
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European Championships
    Individual sports
    21:17
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
    Foreign policy
    21:07
    Photo
    Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - Updated
    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summit
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed