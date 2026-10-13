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    Azerbaijan, Laos adopt Joint Statement, exchange documents

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 14:15
    Azerbaijan, Laos adopt Joint Statement, exchange documents

    On October 13, the "Joint Statement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Lao People's Democratic Republic" was adopted, and a ceremony was held to exchange documents signed between the two countries in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Report informs.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith adopted the "Joint Statement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Lao People's Democratic Republic."

    Shovgi Mehdizade, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Laos, and Linkham Douangsavanh, Minister of Agriculture and Environment of Laos, exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in the Field of Agriculture."

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, exchanged the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on the Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Service Passports."

    On October 13, the "Joint Statement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Lao People's Democratic Republic" was adopted, followed by a ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between the two countries, attended by President Ilham Aliyev and President Thongloun Sisoulith, according to Report.

    Azerbaijan, Laos adopt Joint Statement, exchange documents
    Azerbaijan, Laos adopt Joint Statement, exchange documents

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə Laos arasında Birgə Bəyanat qəbul olunub və iki sənəd mübadilə edilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Лаос приняли Совместное заявление, произведен обмен документами - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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