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    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies memorandum with UN Climate Secretariat

    Milli Majlis
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 11:43
    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies memorandum with UN Climate Secretariat

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified a memorandum between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Climate Secretariat.

    According to Report, the draft law was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament's autumn term.

    Following the discussions, lawmakers approved in a single reading the bill on the ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on Climate Week-4 and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee.

    Azerbaijani Milli Majlis United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
    Milli Məclis Azərbaycan və BMT İqlim Katibliyi arasında memorandumu ratifikasiya edib
    ММ ратифицировал меморандум между Азербайджаном и Секретариатом ООН по климату
    44 - Tezliklə
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