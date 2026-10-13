President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that bilateral cooperation with Laos will further deepen
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 11:51
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"I am confident that this visit will have a very positive impact on our bilateral relations and that bilateral cooperation will further deepen," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Report informs.
The head of state also emphasized that a wide range of important issues had been discussed during both the one-on-one and expanded meetings held earlier in the day.
İlham Əliyev: Laos prezidentinin Azərbaycana bu səfərindən sonra ikitərəfli əməkdaşlıq yeni səviyyəyə çıxacaq
Ильхам Алиев: Визит президента Лаоса позволит вывести сотрудничество на новый уровень
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