Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that bilateral cooperation with Laos will further deepen

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 11:51
    President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that bilateral cooperation with Laos will further deepen

    "I am confident that this visit will have a very positive impact on our bilateral relations and that bilateral cooperation will further deepen," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Report informs.

    The head of state also emphasized that a wide range of important issues had been discussed during both the one-on-one and expanded meetings held earlier in the day.

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Bilateral cooperation Laos
    İlham Əliyev: Laos prezidentinin Azərbaycana bu səfərindən sonra ikitərəfli əməkdaşlıq yeni səviyyəyə çıxacaq
    Ильхам Алиев: Визит президента Лаоса позволит вывести сотрудничество на новый уровень
    44 - Tezliklə
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