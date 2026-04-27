Milli Majlis congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Gernika Award Peace and Reconciliation

The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani parliament) congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on receiving the Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova announced at a parliamentary session, Report informs.

The deputies greeted the congratulations with applause.

President Ilham Aliyev was awarded the Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation for his efforts towards achieving peace and promoting dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.