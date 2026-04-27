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    Milli Majlis congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Gernika Award Peace and Reconciliation

    Domestic policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 14:43
    Milli Majlis congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Gernika Award Peace and Reconciliation

    The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani parliament) congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on receiving the Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova announced at a parliamentary session, Report informs.

    The deputies greeted the congratulations with applause.

    President Ilham Aliyev was awarded the Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation for his efforts towards achieving peace and promoting dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Milli Majlis Ilham Aliyev Sahiba Gafarova
    Milli Məclis İlham Əliyevi "Sülh və Barışıq üçün Gernika mükafatı"na görə təbrik edib
    ММ поздравил Ильхама Алиева с присуждением "Премии Герники за мир и примирение"

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