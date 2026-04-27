President Ilham Aliyev: 'We have very active political dialogue with Czech Republic'

"This (the visit of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic – ed.) demonstrates the dynamic development of relations between the two countries. We have a very active political dialogue," said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Today, an exchange of views was held on many issues, including those of a regional, bilateral, and global nature," the head of state added.