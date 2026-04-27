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    President Ilham Aliyev: 'We have very active political dialogue with Czech Republic'

    Domestic policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 13:10
    President Ilham Aliyev: 'We have very active political dialogue with Czech Republic'

    "This (the visit of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic – ed.) demonstrates the dynamic development of relations between the two countries. We have a very active political dialogue," said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Today, an exchange of views was held on many issues, including those of a regional, bilateral, and global nature," the head of state added.

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