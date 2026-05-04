Baku Shipyard to build two vessels for KTZ Express Shipping

Baku Shipyard LLC will build two ships for KTZ Express Shipping company, which is part of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna JSC, the Plant's Board of Directors Chairman Ruslan Talibov said, Report informs.

According to him, the construction of the ships is expected to be completed within 28 months from the date of signing the contract: "The technical specifications of the ships to be built have already been determined. This order, being the 2nd international project of Baku Shipyard, confirms that the enterprise's position as a reliable partner in the global market has been further strengthened. According to the contract, the construction of 2 dry cargo container ships is envisaged. In accordance with the project, the overall length of each ship will be 140.97 meters, the width 16.9 meters, and the board height 6.80 meters."

The chairman added that the draft of the ships will be 5.56 meters in sea conditions and 3.60 meters in river conditions: "The cargo capacity is envisaged at approximately 9,900 tons at sea and 5,057 tons in river conditions. The container capacity will be 537 TEU at sea and 433 TEU on the river. The ships will be equipped with two main engines, each with a power of 1,600 kW, and will be able to travel at a speed of approximately 11 knots. This order once again demonstrates the plant's high technical capabilities and international competitiveness."