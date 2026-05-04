Fuad Muradov meets with Azerbaijani community in Vietnam

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov met with the Azerbaijani community in Hanoi (Vietnam).

The State Committee told Report that during the meeting, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia Shovgi Mehdizada emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries.

For his part, Muradov noted that Azerbaijanis living in different countries around the world have always been surrounded by the attention and care of the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

The chairman of the State Committee stressed that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam are currently successfully developing relations between the two countries.

The meeting with the Azerbaijani community concluded with a cultural program.