Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Brent oil price drops to $108.5 per barrel

    Energy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 10:56
    Brent oil price drops to $108.5 per barrel

    Oil prices slightly decreased, according to Report, which cites trading data.

    July Brent futures became cheaper on the London ICE Futures exchange by $0.12 (0.11%) to $108.05 per barrel.

    June WTI futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading platform decreased by $0.49 (0.48%) to $101.45 per barrel.

    Market participants continue to monitor developments in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the US will, starting Monday, provide assistance to ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it.

    Oil prices Brent crude WTI Crude US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Цена на нефть марки Brent снизилась до $108,5 за баррель

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