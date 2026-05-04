Brent oil price drops to $108.5 per barrel

Oil prices slightly decreased, according to Report, which cites trading data.

July Brent futures became cheaper on the London ICE Futures exchange by $0.12 (0.11%) to $108.05 per barrel.

June WTI futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading platform decreased by $0.49 (0.48%) to $101.45 per barrel.

Market participants continue to monitor developments in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the US will, starting Monday, provide assistance to ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it.