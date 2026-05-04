Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    UK maritime agency says Strait of Hormuz threat level remains critical

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 11:12
    UK maritime agency says Strait of Hormuz threat level remains critical

    The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says, on behalf of the Joint Maritime Information Centre, that the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical due to ongoing regional military operations, Report informs via Reuters.

    UKMTO says mariners are advised to coordinate with Omani authorities via VHF channel 16 and should consider routing via Oman territorial waters south of the traffic separation scheme, where the US has established an enhanced security area.

    US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the United States would begin an effort today to "guide" stranded ships out of the waterway.

    United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz
    UKMTO: Hörmüzdə dəniz təhlükəsizliyinə təhdid səviyyəsi kritik olaraq qalır
    UKMTO: Уровень угрозы морской безопасности в Ормузе остается критическим

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