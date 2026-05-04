UK maritime agency says Strait of Hormuz threat level remains critical

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says, on behalf of the Joint Maritime Information Centre, that the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical due to ongoing regional military operations, Report informs via Reuters.

UKMTO says mariners are advised to coordinate with Omani authorities via VHF channel 16 and should consider routing via Oman territorial waters south of the traffic separation scheme, where the US has established an enhanced security area.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the United States would begin an effort today to "guide" stranded ships out of the waterway.