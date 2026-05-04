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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Croatian PM Plenković highlights importance of the Middle Corridor for EU connectivity

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 11:06
    Croatian PM Plenković highlights importance of the Middle Corridor for EU connectivity

    The Middle Corridor is one of the key directions for strengthening connectivity between Europe and Asia, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković told journalists ahead of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

    "Croatia recently hosted the Three Seas Initiative summit, which includes 13 European Union countries from Central and Eastern Europe, connecting the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas. One of the main outcomes of the meeting was the understanding that this region - the eastern and southern flank of the EU - should more actively develop cooperation with other parts of the world. There are two ways to do this: the Middle Corridor, which is important for you (the South Caucasus countries – ed.), and the India–Middle East–Europe corridor," he said.

    The Prime Minister emphasized that these two routes were actively discussed at the summit in Croatia.

    "I believe that the transportation of energy and goods, the development of openness, transit, and investment in relevant infrastructure are all critically important for development and peace in this part of Europe, as well as for all South Caucasus countries," Plenković added.

    Andrej Plenković Middle Corridor European Political Community Summit
    Xorvatiyanın Baş naziri: "Orta Dəhliz Avropa ilə Asiyanın əlaqələrin gücləndirilməsində vacibdir"
    Премьер Хорватии Пленкович подчеркнул значение Среднего коридора для связности в ЕС

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