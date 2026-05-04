Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes to visit Azerbaijan to participate in the European Political Community (EPC) summit in 2028.

According to Report, Pashinyan made the statement while speaking at the EPC summit in Yerevan.

"Hopefully, I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC10 Summit. Armenia and Azerbaijan, by the way, reciprocally supported each other's candidacy to host EPC summits," he said.

Pashinyan noted that the EPC summits played an important role in establishing contacts between the leadership of Armenia and Türkiye.

"My first bilateral meeting with the President of Türkiye took place on the margins of the mentioned first EPC summit in Prague. And now the Vice President of Türkiye is here to participate in Yerevan's EPC Summit and is the first Vice President of Turkey to come to Armenia," Pashinyan said.