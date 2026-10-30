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    British actor Patrick Stewart dies at 86

    Show business
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 07:43
    British actor Patrick Stewart dies at 86

    British actor Patrick Stewart, known for his roles in the X-Men film series and the Star Trek: The Next Generation television series, has died at the age of 86.

    According to Report, citing a post on the actor's official Instagram account, Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

    It was reported that in the final years of his life, the actor suffered from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

    Patrick Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, England. In 1957, he enrolled at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and began his professional stage career after graduating. He later spent many years performing in the theatre and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company.

    The actor rose to worldwide fame for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994. He also portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise.

    Death United Kingdom
    Britaniyalı aktyor Patrik Stüart vəfat edib
    Ушел из жизни британский актер Патрик Стюарт
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