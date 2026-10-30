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    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 07:27
    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to its liberated territories on Friday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 70 families, comprising 238 people, were relocated to the city of Aghdam, and 8 families, comprising 34 people, were moved to Guzeykhirman village of the Khajavand district.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 78 more families to its liberated territories

    Great Return State Program resettlement Azerbaijan's liberated territories
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    Очередная группа переселенцев отправилась в Агдам и Ходжавенд
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