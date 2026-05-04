Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan has exported 12,000 tons of oil products to Armenia, President Aliyev says

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 12:30
    Azerbaijan has exported 12,000 tons of oil products to Armenia, President Aliyev says

    So far, 12,000 tons of Azerbaijan's oil products have been exported to Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan via a video link, according to Report.

    "We started to supply our oil products, gasoline and diesel fuel for the first to Armenia, thus, starting the trade relations. So far, 12,000 tons of our oil products have been exported to Armenia," the Azerbaijani leader said.

    He also noted that Azerbaijan also ensured the transit of 28,000 tons of cargo to Armenia through its territory.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan Ermənistana 12 min ton neft məhsulları göndərib
    Президент: Азербайджан поставил в Армению 12 тыс. тонн нефтепродуктов

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