Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The format of the European Political Community (EPC) is extremely important for establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

"EPC format is very, very important. It played a crucial role in establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In 2022, on the margins on the first EPC summit in Prague, a quadrilateral meeting was organized by President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of European Council Charles Michel. And there, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and I took a game-changing decision. Armenia and Azerbaijan recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty based on the Almaty Declaration of 1991," Pashinyan said.