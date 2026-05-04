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    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 11:59
    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and his wife Stella Chungong visited Victory Park in Baku.

    According to Report, the Secretary General and his wife laid flowers at the Victory Monument located in the park.

    They were also briefed on the significance of Victory Park, which was created to preserve the memory of the Azerbaijani people's heroism during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic victory, and honor the memory of the martyrs.

    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku
    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong Victory Park
    Photo
    Parlamentlərarası İttifaqın Baş katibi Zəfər parkını ziyarət edib

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    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

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