IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 11:59
Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and his wife Stella Chungong visited Victory Park in Baku.
According to Report, the Secretary General and his wife laid flowers at the Victory Monument located in the park.
They were also briefed on the significance of Victory Park, which was created to preserve the memory of the Azerbaijani people's heroism during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic victory, and honor the memory of the martyrs.
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