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    US Vice President plans to review classified UFO files

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 08:37
    US Vice President plans to review classified UFO files

    US Vice President JD Vance has said he intends to use his security clearance to examine classified materials related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and paranormal phenomena.

    According to Report, Vance made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.

    The vice president said that he was a devout Christian and believed that not everything could be explained solely by the laws of physics. He added that he believed in the existence of good spirits, which could be described as angels, as well as evil spirits.

    Vance noted that he had already begun reviewing materials related to UFOs but did not yet have access to all available information.

    The vice president said that he intended to use his access rights to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issue and added that he might find either an encouraging answer or a frightening one.

    JD Vance UFO United States of America (USA)
    ABŞ-nin vitse-prezidenti məxfi UNO materiallarını öyrənmək niyyətindədir
    Вэнс намерен изучить секретные материалы США об НЛО
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