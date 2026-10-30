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    Venezuela's Acting President appoints Oliver Blanco as Foreign Minister

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    • 30 October, 2026
    • 09:06
    Venezuela's Acting President appoints Oliver Blanco as Foreign Minister

    Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has appointed Oliver Blanco as the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

    According to Report, citing Venezolana de Television, Rodriguez made the announcement in a statement.

    "I have decided to appoint Oliver Blanco as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to further strengthen international relations. I expect the new team to continue the reforms and contribute to restoring Venezuela's international standing based on cooperation and friendly relations with all countries," she said.

    Rodriguez also announced that former Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia has been appointed head of the International Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration.

    Plasencia will lead a diplomatic delegation to the United Kingdom. The delegation's main objective will be to secure the return of Venezuela's gold reserves held at the Bank of England.

    Delcy Rodriguez
    Venesuelaya yeni xarici işlər naziri təyin edilib
    В Венесуэле назначили нового главу МИД
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