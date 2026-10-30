3 killed in helicopter collision in US

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Two helicopters collided and crashed into a farm field Thursday near a small airport southwest of Portland, Oregon, killing all three people on board and forcing the closure of a key highway, authorities said, Report informs via AP News.

The crash killed 38-year-old Tyler Sturdevant, a pilot from Oregon, 22-year-old Maddie Aasbo, a flight instructor from Texas, and a student pilot from the United Kingdom, whose name has not been released, Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott said during a news conference.

Aasbo and the UK student pilot were on one aircraft, while Sturdevant was on the other, according to the sheriff's office.

Emergency crews responded around 2:15 p.m. (PDT) following reports of a crash a few miles east of the McMinnville Airport, according to the sheriff's office. By Thursday evening, officials were still working on their recovery efforts.

Photos posted by the sheriff's department show a green helicopter smashed upside down in a field, while a red helicopter lies crumpled and in pieces.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision was between a Robinson R22, a two-seat aircraft, and an Airbus H125, which can carry up to six passengers depending on the configuration.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 233 is closed 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) west of Dayton because of the crash. There was no estimate for reopening.

Local roads were also closed. The sheriff's office urged the public to stay clear of the area.