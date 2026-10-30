Vance: Trump not to allow a long-term war with Iran
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- 30 October, 2026
- 08:10
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US President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into an endless war, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News, Report informs.
He stated that the United States had been in conflict with Iran for seven months and stressed that President Donald Trump would not allow it to turn into an endless war.
Vens: Tramp İranla uzunmüddətli müharibəyə yol verməyəcək
Вэнс заявил, что Трамп не допустит затяжной войны с Ираном
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