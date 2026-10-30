Hungary, US sign memorandum on LNG supplies to Europe

Hungary and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, Hungary's Foreign Minister Anita Orban said in a post on Facebook following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, Report informs.

"We signed two important cooperation agreements with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Within the framework of the Trump Peace Pipelines Framework, we are strengthening cooperation on the development of regional infrastructure for the transportation of natural gas and crude oil. The second agreement aims to expand cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the exchange of information on crimes committed by radical organizations," the post read.

The Trump Peace Pipelines Framework is aimed at developing energy infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe, including the expansion of gas pipeline networks and the creation of the capacity required to receive American liquefied natural gas.