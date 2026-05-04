Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan represented at Caucasus Investment Forum

    Economy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 12:17
    Azerbaijan represented at Caucasus Investment Forum

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Azar Bayramov has participated in the Caucasus Investment Forum in the Russian city of Mineralnye Vody, Report informs referring to the ministry, Report informs.

    At the panel session titled "International Integration of Islamic Finance: Capital and Strategic Partnership," organized as part of the event, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to studying international experience in Islamic finance and implementing advanced approaches.

    The forum discussed the development of such areas as investment and finance, tourism, digitalization, international cooperation, agro-industrial complex, trade, healthcare, energy, transport, infrastructure, culture, and human capital. Panel sessions were held on topics such as financing, agriculture, the application of artificial intelligence, and the development of tourism and medical tourism.

    Azerbaijan represented at Caucasus Investment Forum
    Azerbaijan represented at Caucasus Investment Forum

    Azerbaijan investment forum economy
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Qafqaz İnvestisiya Forumunda təmsil olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан представлен на Кавказском инвестиционном форуме

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