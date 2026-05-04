Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zelenskyy discusses intensifying Ukraine talks at EPC summit

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 16:09
    Zelenskyy discusses intensifying Ukraine talks at EPC summit

    Talks on stepping up efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis were discussed in Yerevan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, Report informs.

    He said he held talks with European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of several European countries.

    Zelenskyy said there was currently an obvious pause in the talks because of the war in Iran, and that they discussed how to intensify the process, contacts with the United States and Europe's role in it. He said they also discussed the situation on the front line and the strengthening of air defense.

    Zelenskyy also thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for announcing an additional $200 million for Ukraine under the PURL program.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine war European Political Community Summit
    Zelenski: "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin sammiti çərçivəsində Ukrayna üzrə danışıqların aktivləşdirilməsi məsələsi müzakirə edilib
    Зеленский: На полях саммита ЕПС обсужден вопрос активизации переговоров по Украине

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