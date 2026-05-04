Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Uzbekistan proposes creating Digital Customs and Logistics Alliance within CAREC

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 15:34
    Uzbekistan proposes creating Digital Customs and Logistics Alliance within CAREC

    The countries of Central Asia have all the potential to become a key transport and logistics hub connecting China, India, South Asia, and other Asian economies with European markets, Jamshid Khodjaev, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, said during a business session of the Governors held as part of the Bank's 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors, Report informs.

    He noted that difficulties in international logistics lead to an increase in costs of up to 30% for countries without access to sea routes.

    "Central Asia has every potential to become a key hub linking China, India, South Asia, and other Asian economies with Europe. As part of the CAREC program, we propose creating a Digital Customs and Logistics Alliance to simplify border procedures and transfer documents online," Khodjaev added.

    CAREC Jamshid Khodjaev Asian Development Bank (ADB)
    Özbəkistan CAREC çərçivəsində Rəqəmsal Gömrük və Logistika Alyansının yaradılmasını təklif edib
    Узбекистан предложил создать Альянс цифровых таможен и логистики в рамках ЦАРЭС

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